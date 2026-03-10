Saiyaara Actress Aneet Padda To Play Madhubala In Upcoming Biopic After Kiara Advani's Exit? Here's What We Know

Aneet Padda, Madhubala |

Aneet Padda, who made her breakthrough playing the lead in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara (2025) alongside debutant Ahaan Panday, became an overnight sensation with her remarkable performance and continues to remain a fan favourite. The actress has now reportedly signed on to play the lead role in an intense biopic based on the life and works of legendary actress Madhubala.

Aneet Padda To NOT Play Madhubala?

According to Filmfare, Aneet has already been signed for the project. While details about the film are being kept under wraps, filming is reportedly expected to begin soon, and the final casting will be revealed in due course.

However, the report also stated that a spokesperson from YRF Talent denied these developments.

Earlier, there were reports that Kiara Advani would play the role. As of now, an official confirmation regarding the casting is awaited.

Aneet Padda Upcoming Work

Meanwhile, after Saiyaara, Aneet bagged her second film as the leading lady in Shakti Shalini, yet another title from the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

The makers made the official announcement by unveiling the first look of Shakti Shalini in theatres alongside the release of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Shakti Shalini is scheduled to release on Christmas, December 24, 2026, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

Amar Kaushik On Aneet Padda's Casting In Shakti Shalini

Amar Kaushik shed light on the casting decision that led to Aneet in Shakti Shalini and told Bollywood Hungama, "When we were writing the script, we realised that we needed a younger actor. Meanwhile, we saw her film Saiyaara and realised that she suits the part perfectly for that character. She heard the story and came on board."

