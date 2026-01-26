'Just Frickin Confess...': Aneet Padda Fangirls Over Timothée Chalamet, Saiyaara Star's Old Comment On His Post Goes Viral

Aneet Padda, Timothée Chalamet |

Actress Aneet Padda, who starred opposite debutant Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara, became an overnight sensation with her remarkable performance, marking her first film as a lead actress. Now, an old comment of hers has gone viral, revealing her celebrity crush, none other than Dune star Timothée Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's boyfriend.

Aneet Padda's Old Comment On Timothée Chalamet's Goes Viral

Eagle-eyed fans recently spotted Aneet's comment on a 2019 Instagram post shared by Timothée. Gushing over him, she wrote, "Just frickin’ confess your love to me already. Thank you," in response to his black-and-white photos, where he was casually sitting, wearing a striped vest and covering his face.

Check it out:

Aneet Padda Work Front

Aneet, last seen in Saiyaara, will next be seen in Shakti Shalini, joining the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. The official announcement came with the first look of the film in theatres, alongside the release of Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.

Shakti Shalini is scheduled to release on Christmas, December 24, 2026, clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s King.

Did Aneet Padda Replace Kiara Advani In Shakti Shalini?

After Aneet was announced as the lead in Shakti Shalini, reports claimed she had replaced Kiara Advani. Speaking on the matter, director Amar Kaushik said that nothing had been confirmed, adding that he was unsure how such reports surfaced.

He told Filmygyan, "I have always wanted to work with Kiara. When you write a story, you have an idea, and as you develop it further, you realise who is fit for which character. When Saiyaara came out, we were still in the process of writing (Shakti Shalini)."

Kaushik clarified that no one was locked for the role and Aneet did not replace Kiara Advani. He added that they were simply considering who would fit the character, and sometimes even the makers don’t know the full story, but information still gets leaked.