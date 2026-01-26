 Eleven On OTT: Know Where You Can Watch Naveen Chandra's Latest Tamil Thriller Online In Hindi
Eleven, a crime thriller, centres on a police officer named Aravind, played by Naveen Chandra, recognised for cracking difficult cases, who has been given a case involving serial killings. The plot shifts when Aravind discovers the link between the murders and a school, Twin Bird, that admits only twins.

Sunanda Singh
Updated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Eleven is a Tamil thriller film starring Naveen Chandra as Francis. The Tamil crime thriller is written and directed by Lokesh Ajls. The film was released in theatres on May 16, 2025, and received outstanding responses from audiences and critics. The audience can watch in Hindi on JioHotstar.

About Eleven

Eleven, a crime thriller, centres on a police officer named Aravind, played by Naveen Chandra, recognised for cracking difficult cases, who has been given a case involving serial killings. The plot shifts when Aravind discovers the link between the murders and a school, Twin Bird, that admits only twins. The plot is captivating, and the action scenes are enjoyable to observe.

Cast and crew of Eleven

The film features Naveen Chandra as Aravind, Shashank as Ranjith, Reyaa Hari as Sanjana, Abhirami as Shanthi, Dileepan as Manohar, Riythvika as Meera, Aadukalam Naren as Chandrasekar, Ravi Varma as Principal, Arjai as Bank Robber, and Kireeri Damaraju as Surendar, among others.

The screenplay of the film is written by Lokkesh Ajis. It is produced by Ajmal Khan and Reyaa Hari under the banner of AR Entertainment. The film was made with four crore and earned nearly seven crore worldwide. If you like crime thrillers filled with twists and suspense, now is your opportunity to watch it online, particularly if you missed the film in theaters.

Why watch Eleven?

Eleven has drawn attention for its unconventional premise and psychological depth. It appeals especially to fans of investigative dramas and crime thrillers who enjoy layered narratives and symbolic storytelling. With its focus on mind games and mystery, Eleven stands out as a compelling addition to the contemporary thriller genre.

