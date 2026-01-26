Punjabi Actor Jayy Randhawa Suffers Head Injury While Performing Jump Scene During Ishqnama 56 Shoot In Amritsar, Rushed To Hospital- VIDEO

Punjabi actor Jayy Randhawa, who was shooting for his upcoming film Ishqnama 56 in Amritsar, was injured while performing a scene on the sets.
Jayy Randhawa Suffers Head Injury On Ishqnama 56 Sets
In a video shared on social media, Jayy is seen attempting a jump scene using a crane. However, the machine reportedly developed a technical problem, preventing the actor from landing safely on the rooftop. He crashed into a wall, hitting his head hard. Soon after, crew members rushed in to help him.
Another video shows Jayy being rushed to the hospital and taken for detailed medical examinations, including an MRI, to rule out any serious injury.
Soon after, fans and well-wishers of the actor flooded social media with prayers for his speedy recovery, while the team has assured that the actor is stable and under proper medical care.