 Punjabi Actor Jayy Randhawa Suffers Head Injury While Performing Jump Scene During Ishqnama 56 Shoot In Amritsar, Rushed To Hospital- VIDEO
Punjabi actor Jayy Randhawa was injured while shooting for his upcoming film Ishqnama 56 in Amritsar. During a jump scene, a crane reportedly malfunctioned, causing him to crash into a wall and hit his head. He was rushed to hospital and underwent medical tests, including an MRI. The team confirmed he is stable, while fans flooded social media with prayers.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 07:30 PM IST
article-image
Jayy Randhawa | Photo Via Instagram

Punjabi actor Jayy Randhawa, who was shooting for his upcoming film Ishqnama 56 in Amritsar, was injured while performing a scene on the sets.

Jayy Randhawa Suffers Head Injury On Ishqnama 56 Sets

In a video shared on social media, Jayy is seen attempting a jump scene using a crane. However, the machine reportedly developed a technical problem, preventing the actor from landing safely on the rooftop. He crashed into a wall, hitting his head hard. Soon after, crew members rushed in to help him.

Check out the video:

Another video shows Jayy being rushed to the hospital and taken for detailed medical examinations, including an MRI, to rule out any serious injury.

Soon after, fans and well-wishers of the actor flooded social media with prayers for his speedy recovery, while the team has assured that the actor is stable and under proper medical care.

