Baka's Identity OTT Release Date: Where To Watch This Japanese Film Online?

Japanese cinema continues to captivate global audiences with its emotionally layered storytelling, and Baka’s Identity is the latest film drawing attention. The movie explores themes of self-discovery, identity, and social isolation, making it a compelling watch for fans of thoughtful and character-driven narratives. The film premiered at the 2025 Busan International Film Festival in competition and was theatrically released in Japan on October 24, 2025. Baka is the Japanese word for idiot or fool, referring to the victims of the trio's Internet scams.

Baka's Identity: OTT streaming details

Baka's Identity is streaming on Netflix. The film also explores the themes of Youth Poverty and Marginalisation, The Criminal Underground and Identity Fraud, Failed Connections and Loneliness, Brotherhood and Survival, and Loss of Innocence and Hope.

Baka's Identity: Storyline

The film features Takumi Kitamura, Go Ayano, and Yuta Hayashi as three young men who earn their livelihood by disguising themselves as young women and deceiving men to obtain their identity documents, which they later sell to those seeking to start anew. Mamoru (Yuta Hayashi) and Takuya (Kitamura) duo engage in conversations with young men online, while dispatching their female colleague (Mizuka Yamashita) to persuade men to sell their identities to “her.” The trio operates under their supervisor Sato (Goichi Mine). The movie follows the downfall of the three main characters as they deceive others and get tricked in return. “Baka” translates to idiot or fool in Japanese, reflecting the victims of the trio's online scams.

Cast and characters

The film features Takumi Kitamura as Takuya Matsumoto, Yuta Hayashi as Mamoru Kakizaki, Mizuki Yamashita as Kisara Makihara, Yuma Yamoto as Haruto Egawa (Yuto Taniguchi), Haruka Kinami as Yuika, Kazuya Tanabe as George (Joji Ichioka), Goichi Mine as Sato, Masaki Kaji as Kaizuka, Yuya Matsuura as Toshio Maeda, and Go Ayano as Kenshi Kajitani, among others.