Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence & Robert Pattinson's Latest Film Online?

Die My Love is a psychological film directed by Lynne Ramsay. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, 2025, where it was nominated for the Palme d'Or. The film received generally positive reviews from critics, with praise for Lawrence's performance. At the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, Lawrence was nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama. It was released in theatres on November 7, 2025.

Die My Love: OTT Streaming Details

Die, My Love is now streaming on MUBI. The streaming platform has shared the trailer of the film on X and wrote, "Jennifer Lawrence delivers an unmissable, Golden Globe–nominated performance alongside a captivating Robert Pattinson. Lynne Ramsay’s DIE MY LOVE is now streaming exclusively on MUBI."

January 24, 2026

Die My Love- Storyline

Die My Love centres around Grace (Jennifer Lawrence), a mother, her husband Jackson, and their infant, who reside in a secluded Montana home. The movie depicts a family dealing with severe postpartum depression and great loneliness. Grace, feeling constrained by motherhood and yearning for independence, spirals into a dark, chaotic state of lunacy.

Cast and characters

The film features Jennifer Lawrence as Grace, Robert Pattinson as Jackson, LaKeith Stanfield as Karl, Nick Nolte as Harry, Sissy Spacek as Pam, Gabrielle Rose as Jen, Debs Howard as Marsha, Marcus Della Rosa as The Lifeguard, and Sarah Lind as Cheryl, among others. It is produced by Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Ciarrocchi, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, and Andrea Calderwood under the banner of Black Label Media, Sikelia Productions, and Excellent Cadaver.