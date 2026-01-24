Jugnuma: The Fable Out On OTT- Here's To Know Everything About Manoj Bajpayee's Highly Acclaimed Film

Jugnuma: The Fable |

Jugnuma: The Fable is a Manoj Bajpayee-starrer drama film that is written and directed by Raam Reddy. The film made history by becoming the first Indian film to win Best Film at the 38th Leeds International Film Festival in the United Kingdom, and also won the Special Jury Award at the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024.

It had its world premiere at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival on February 16, 2024, in the prestigious Encounters segment, marking only the second Indian film in the last 30 years to compete in a key competitive section of the Berlinale.

Jugnuma: The Fable was released in theatres on September 12, 2025, and received a good response. Audiences praised Manoj Bajpayee's impactful performance, which kept them on the edge of their seats. However, if you have missed watching Manoj Bajpayee's film, worry not! You can still catch it from the comfort of your home as it is now available for streaming on OTT. Keep on reading to know about the plot, where to watch, and more.

Jugnuma: The Fable: OTT streaming details

After a good theatrical run, the film silently made its way towards OTT. It is now premiering on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film and wrote, "When life meets magic ✨#JugnumaOnPrime, Watch Nowhttp://bit.ly/JugnumaTheFableOnPrime."

Jugnuma: The Fable: Storyline

Jugnuma: The Fable is a surreal drama set against the backdrop of 1989. The film revolves around Dev, played by Manoj Bajpayee, a rich owner of a Himalayan orchard who dons handmade wings to soar through the sky. As his trees begin to burn unexpectedly, his tranquil existence transforms into a gripping thriller, compelling him to face the true identities of himself and his family amid growing suspicion.

Powerhouse behind Jugnuma: The Fable

Along with Manoj Bapayee, the film also features Manoj Bajpayee as Dev, Hiral Sidhu as Vanya, Dev's daughter, Priyanka Bose as Nandini, Dev's wife, Awan Pookot as Juju, Dev's son, Tillotama Shome as Radha, Deepak Dobriyal as Dev's manager, and Gurpal Singh, among others. It is produced by Pratap Reddy, Sunmin Park, Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, and Ganesh Shetty under the banner of Prspctvs Productions, Maxmedia, Sikhya Entertainment, and Flip Films.