Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti: Here's The List Of Must-Watch Movies And Series Based On Netaji's Life Available On OTT Platforms

Subhash Chandra Bose was a prominent nationalist leader and an exceptional freedom fighter who advocated for complete and unconditional independence for India. He was born into a wealthy Bengali family in Cuttack on January 23, 1897. Bose is recognised for his strong patriotism and commitment to India's freedom.

VIDEO | Germany: On Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, daughter Anita Bose Pfaff appeals for repatriation of father's mortal remains in Japan temple for 'final and fitting disposal' in India.



(Source: Third Party)#NetajiSubhasChandraBose #NetajiJayanti pic.twitter.com/vjRsub8ynI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 23, 2026

His birth anniversary is also observed as Parakaram Diwas or Day of Valour. Subash Chandra Bose, who was called Netaji, was a charismatic Indian Nationalist Leader who was known for leading the Indian National Army and advocating for violent armed struggle to achieve independence. To mark his 39th birth anniversary, take a look at some of the best films based on Netaji's life.

Subhash Chandra

Subhas Chandra is a Bengali film that was directed by Pijush Basu. The film, which was released in theatres in 1966, showcases the early life, education, and political awakening of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. It is available to watch on YouTube.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero (2004)

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero premiered at the BFI London Film Festival and has garnered the National Film Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration. The film depicts the life of the Indian independence leader and focuses on the event that led to the formation of Azad Hind Fauj. It is available on YouTube.

Bose: Dead/Alive

Bose: Dead/Alive is a historical drama miniseries that is based on the 2012 book India's Biggest Cover-up by activist Anuj Dhar. The series narrates the story of the time when a Japanese plane crashed in Taiwan, and Subash Chandra Bose, who was assumed to be on the plane, is assumed dead. Things take an interesting turn when Mahatma Gandhi sends a telegram to his family members and asks them not to conduct his last rites. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar.

Gumnaami

Gumnaami is another Bengali-language film directed by Srijit Mukherjee. The film was released theatrically on October 2, 2019, and its story revolves around the mystery of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. It is available to watch on Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.

Samadhi

Samadhi is a spy film directed by Ramesh Saigal. The film narrates the story of a young man who joins the INA after he gets inspired by Netaji's patriotism towards the country. Things take a dramatic turn when he falls for a young woman, but what happens when she turns out to be a British Spy? It is available on YouTube.