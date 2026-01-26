 Champion OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Roshan Meka's Film
Updated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 06:47 PM IST
Champion is a sports action drama film that stars Roshan Meka as Michael C. Williams and Anaswara Rajan as Tallapudi Chandrakala, among others. The film is directed and written by Pradeep Advaitham. The film was released in theatres on December 25, 2025. The film's music is composed by Mickey J. Meyer, cinematography is by R. Madhi, and editing is by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film was released in theatres on December 25, 2026.

Champion: OTT streaming details

The film is set to be released on Netflix on January 29, 2026. Situated within a distinctive setting, Champion sought to blend sports drama with a historical storyline. It explores themes of personal ambition, historical resistance, and patriotism.

Storyline

The movie focuses on Michael Williams, a gifted soccer player from Secunderabad aspiring to compete in London, situated in the context of the 1947 Indian independence movement and the Bhairanpally uprising, merging personal goals with historical turmoil.

Cast and characters

The film features Roshan Meka as Michael C. Williams, Anaswara Rajan as Tallapudi Chandrakala, Nandamuri Kalyana Chakravarthy as Raaji Reddy, Santhosh Prathap as Babu Deshmukh, Kay Kay Menon as Qasim Razvi, Prakash Raj as Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Murali Sharma as Sundaraiah, Ranvir Shorey as Hashim, Ravindra Vijay as Journalist, and Kovai Sarala as Michael's relative, among others.

Powerhouse of the Champion

The film is directed and written by Pradeep Advaitham. It is produced by Priyanka Dutt, Gemini Kiran, and Gemini Kiran under the banner of Swapna Cinema, Zee Studios, and Anandi Art Creations. It is edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

