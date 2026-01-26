'I Need To Have Surgery...': DJ Snake CANCELS India 2026 Six-City Tour Over Health Issues, Says He'll Be Back 'Stronger'

DJ Snake | Photo Via Instagram

Renowned French EDM artist DJ Snake, known for songs such as Turn Down for What, Lean On and Magenta Riddim, was gearing up for a six-city Sunburn Arena tour in India in February 2026, with shows planned in Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Delhi-NCR. However, just days before the tour, he announced the cancellation of all his upcoming concerts, including his India dates and a Montreal, Canada show on January 30.

DJ Snake Cancels India 2026 Tour

On Monday, January 26, DJ Snake issued a statement informing his fans that, due to health issues requiring surgery, he has to call off all his shows, describing the decision as 'incredibly hard.' He wrote, "I've been battling a health issue for a while, and it's finally caught up with me. After talking with my doctors, I need to have surgery in early February. it's something I can't push or delay anymore, and I'll need a month to fully rest and recover after that."

Check out DJ Snake's official statement:

Read Also From Linkin Park To DJ Snake, Biggest Concerts Happening In India You Should Attend

'Decision Has Been Incredibly Hard'

DJ Snake added, "This means canceling all my shows, including the India tour and that decision has been incredibly hard. But I need to get back to 100% and this is the only way. Thank you for your love & understanding. I'll be back soon, stronger than before."

Soon after DJ Snake shared the statement, fans and followers flooded social media with wishes for his speedy recovery. Nora Fatehi wrote, "Get well soon," while Calvin Harris added, "Take care of yourself."

DJ Snake's return to India would have marked his third visit, following his last performance in the country in 2022.