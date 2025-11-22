From Linkin Park To DJ Snake, Biggest Concerts Happening In India You Should Attend

Linkin Park |

Three months ago, this column talked about how India had become a new hotspot for international acts, with many shows being announced till the year-end. The names mentioned included pop stars Enrique Iglesias and Jacob Collier, progressive rock star Steven Wilson, American rapper Travis Scott, British pop-jazz band Matt Bianco and Canadian new age pianist Tony Ann. The first half of the year had seen the massive Coldplay shows in Mumbai and Ahmedabad, besides rock acts Green Day and Guns N’ Roses in Mumbai.

There were some letdowns too. Alternative rock band Smashing Pumpkins were to perform in Mumbai and Bengaluru in October, but cancelled due to “logistical challenges”. Insiders say low ticket sales led to the decision. American rapper Pitbull was to perform in Gurugram and Hyderabad but backed out because of “operational constraints”. DJ Snake’s tour was postponed from September this year to February 2026, for similar reasons.

Even as fans are disappointed by these cancelations and changed dates, there’s a lot more to look forward to. Nu metal stars Linkin Park, rapper Playboi Carti and current favourite Yungblud will perform at Lollapalooza in Mumbai coming January. Rock acts Muse, Train and Karnivool are slotted for the Bandland festival in Bengaluru the following month. Linkin Park will also perform in Bengaluru.

American star Akon has just completed his India tour, evoking mixed reactions. Travis Scott thrilled fans in Mumbai, playing his hit Fein four times, despite complaints of terrible sound. Singer-songwriter John Mayer and rock guitarist Tom Morello are among those scheduled in Mumbai. Progressive metal band Dream Theater’s Bengaluru and Kolkata shows, boy band Blue’s Bengaluru gig, popular artiste Jon Batiste’s New Delhi and Mumbai gigs, and guitarist Marty Friedman’s three-city tour add to the calendar.

Shockingly, Bandland in Bengaluru clashes head-on with the Mahindra Blues Festival in Mumbai on February 14-15. Though they cater to different cities, genres and age groups, there are many music lovers who love both.

Obviously a lot is happening. Event organisers like BookMyShow Live, Eva Live, District Live and Skillbox are doing their best to boost the “concert economy”. Auditorium concerts have been arranged by the National Centre for the Performing Arts (Matt Bianco, the International Jazz Festival) and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (Buena Vista All Stars, Jon Batiste, Tony Ann).

Having listed out the schedule, it would be good to look back at some recent concerts held over the last three months. Matt Bianco, which played at the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre in September, was musically perfect. Led by Mark Reilly, it was formed in 1983, and showed an interesting mix of pop, jazz, Latino and dance music. Only hitch was the hall was only around 75 per cent full, maybe because many in Mumbai weren’t familiar with them.

The Buena Vista All Stars drew a packed house at the NMACC Grand Theatre with its Cuban music and Latin jazz. Besides energetic yet unfamiliar material, they did the hits ‘Guantanamera’, ‘Besame Mucho’ and ‘Quizas Quizas Quizas’. The show got a wonderful response. But then tickets were expensive, and thus a deterrent to many who found it unaffordable.

Enrique played on consecutive days at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai. Sadly he lip-synced most of his performance. Though many fans enjoyed the atmosphere and sang along to Bailamos, Hero and Escape, there were many who felt let down.

In contrast, Steven Wilson got a fabulous response in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bengaluru. The sound and visual arrangements at the Mumbai show at Nesco Grounds were marvellous and similar feedback was received from other cities. After playing his new concept album The Overview, Steven played his solo numbers adding a few from his band Porcupine Tree.

Steven may have a smaller but devoted audience in comparison to the mass following that Enrique attracts. But going forward, one hopes more shows match those of Steven. The blend of musicality, ambience, tech wizardry and audience involvement was just right. Organisers should use his tour as a case study.