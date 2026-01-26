 Didi On OTT : Where To Watch Mandarin's Comedy Drama Film?
Didi is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film starring Izzac Wang and John Chen in the lead roles. Didi had its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024, and later, it was released in theatres on January 26, 2024.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
Didi OTT Release Date | Trailer

Didi is a coming-of-age comedy-drama film starring Izzac Wang and John Chen in the lead roles. Didi had its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival on January 19, 2024, and later, it was released in theatres on January 26, 2024. The film has received a positive response from audiences and critics and it is now streaming on Netflix, streaming platform.

Where to watch Dìdi?

Didi is a comedy drama film which is based on the writer and director's own experiences as a teenager and the struggles of being a first-generation immigrant. It explores themes of adolescence, social media, and the immigrant experience.

Storyline

The film follows the story of 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy Chris Wang, who lives in a middle-class neighborhood in Fremont, California. He resides with his Taiwanese immigrant mother, Chungsing, his grandmother, Nai, and his sister, Vivian. The narrative details Chris's journey of self-discovery. The events that unfold next are revealed throughout the film.

Cast and production of Didi

The film features Izaac Wang as Chris Wang, Chang Li Hua as Nai Nai, Shirley Chen as Vivian Wang, Raul Dial as Fahad Mahmood, Joan Chen as Chungsing Wang, Chiron Denk as Donovan, Sunil Maurillo as Cory, and Spike Jonze as Dead Squirrel, among others.

The film is produced by Sean Wang, Valerie Bush, Carlos Lopez Estrada, and Josh Peters under the banner of AntiGravity Academy, Maiden Voyage Pictures, Unapologetic Projects, and Spark Features.

