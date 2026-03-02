 Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAhaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'

Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'

After his debut in Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday said he underwent one of the 'most painful surgeries' due to a lingering shoulder injury. Doctors told him his body would 'go back to zero,' but he said he worked his way back before starting his next action film. "I don’t know how nobody realised," he shared.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 07:10 PM IST
article-image
Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, made his debut with Saiyaara, where his breakthrough performance as Krish Kapoor impressed audiences, turning him into a national crush and earning immense popularity. As he gears up for his second action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the actor revealed that he underwent surgery in 2025 following an old snowmobile accident that had left him with a shoulder subluxation.

Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara

Speaking to Esquire India, Ahaan said, "I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year. And it’s one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time." He further shared that the injury made it difficult for him to achieve his fitness goals in the gym, prompting him to undergo surgery before starting the action film.

Read Also
Fan Sent Blood-Written Letter To Ahaan Panday After Saiyaara, Reveals Mother His Deanne Panday: 'We...
article-image

Panday revealed that his doctor had warned him his body would 'go back to zero' after the procedure, making it 'nearly impossible' to attain the desired physique. However, he said he was proud to have 'proved everyone wrong.'

FPJ Shorts
Oil’s Revived Risk Premium Imperils India As Middle East Conflict Deepens
Oil’s Revived Risk Premium Imperils India As Middle East Conflict Deepens
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Clarity From Centre On India’s Stand In Iran Conflict
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Clarity From Centre On India’s Stand In Iran Conflict
India’s CAD At 1.3% Of GDP In Q3FY26, Higher Trade Deficit Offset By Strong Services & Remittances
India’s CAD At 1.3% Of GDP In Q3FY26, Higher Trade Deficit Offset By Strong Services & Remittances
Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'
Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'

'Went From Being Injured, To Not Being Able To Move'

Ahaan stated that he used to feel motivated by actors who showcased dramatic gym transformations, but noted that those changes were usually from an unhealthy body type to a healthier one.

"This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift. I don’t know how nobody realised," said Ahaan.

Talking about Ahaan’s second film, the shoot is set to begin on March 30 in Mumbai, after which the team will head to the UK for a 60-day schedule. The film will also feature Sharvari in the lead role.

Follow us on