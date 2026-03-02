Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'

Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Ahaan Panday, cousin of Ananya Panday, made his debut with Saiyaara, where his breakthrough performance as Krish Kapoor impressed audiences, turning him into a national crush and earning immense popularity. As he gears up for his second action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the actor revealed that he underwent surgery in 2025 following an old snowmobile accident that had left him with a shoulder subluxation.

Speaking to Esquire India, Ahaan said, "I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year. And it’s one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time." He further shared that the injury made it difficult for him to achieve his fitness goals in the gym, prompting him to undergo surgery before starting the action film.

Panday revealed that his doctor had warned him his body would 'go back to zero' after the procedure, making it 'nearly impossible' to attain the desired physique. However, he said he was proud to have 'proved everyone wrong.'

'Went From Being Injured, To Not Being Able To Move'

Ahaan stated that he used to feel motivated by actors who showcased dramatic gym transformations, but noted that those changes were usually from an unhealthy body type to a healthier one.

"This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift. I don’t know how nobody realised," said Ahaan.

Talking about Ahaan’s second film, the shoot is set to begin on March 30 in Mumbai, after which the team will head to the UK for a 60-day schedule. The film will also feature Sharvari in the lead role.