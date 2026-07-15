Did Kangana Ranaut Support Yash, Kiara Advani's Intimate Scenes In Toxic & Criticise Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan? FACK CHECK

A viral social media post claiming that actress-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut defended Yash and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups while taking a swipe at Deepika Padukone's Gehraiyaan is false. The statement was never posted by the actress on her official Instagram account.

The fabricated post has been circulating on X, where it is being presented as a screenshot of Kangana's Instagram story. It praises Toxic and accuses the film industry of applying different standards while comparing it with Gehraiyaan. However, there is no such post on Kangana's verified social media accounts.

The fake story read, "Bollywood's ecosystem is criticising Kiara Advani and Yash's Toxic for showing intimacy, even though the script required it. At the same time, the same industry praised Deepika Padukone for doing even bolder romantic scenes in Gehraiyaan with a younger actor. The double standards and negative PR are obvious."

The viral screenshot was shared online with the caption, "Kangana Ranaut posted story in support of #ToxicTheMovie and cooked Deepika Padukone."

Kangana Ranaut supported Yash and Kiara Advani and bashed Deepika Padukone, Shahrukh Khan. Now she's deleted the story. 😭😭#ToxicTheMovie pic.twitter.com/Aivm9oIXfM — 𝐑𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐚 (@LoyalYashFan) July 14, 2026

A verification of Kangana's official Instagram account shows that she has not uploaded any such story. The actress and BJP MP, who frequently voices her opinions on social media, has also not commented publicly on the debate surrounding the intimate scenes featuring Yash and Kiara in Toxic.

Several social media users have also flagged the viral image as fake and urged others not to spread misinformation.

This comes amid heated discussions online over Yash and Kiara Advani's chemistry in the recently released song Tabaahi from Toxic. While the song has received praise from many fans, it has also sparked criticism, with some social media users trolling Kiara and even dragging her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, into the conversation.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups also stars Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Nayanthara and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on August 26, 2026.