'Bro Thinks He's Ranbir Kapoor': Yash's Bare Body Scene & Action In Toxic Trailer Draw Comparisons With Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal

Yash's Bare Body Scene & Action In Toxic Trailer Draw Comparisons With Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal |

Yash's upcoming film Toxic has been making waves with its intense and visually striking trailer, but one particular scene has become a major talking point among fans. The actor's bare-body appearance in the trailer has drawn comparisons to Ranbir Kapoor's look in Animal. In the Toxic trailer, Yash is seen holding a bottle while standing shirtless, with the intimate area censored.

Toxic: Did Yash Copy Animal's Ranbir Kapoor?

After watching Toxic's trailer, fans started flooding the internet with comparisons between Yash's character in Toxic and Ranbir Kapoor's character in Animal. Sharing side-by-side pictures of the two actors' bare-body scenes from the films, one user commented, "Yash done PhD in copying and Inspiring Ranbir." Another wrote, "Seeing this still reminded me of Ranbir Kapoor’s still from Animal (as translated)."

Ee still chuste Animal movie lo Ranbir kapoor still gurthu vachindi mastaru — karthik 🇮🇳 (@iloner31) August 8, 2026

Yash's bare-body appearance also prompted some fans to question the similarities, with one asking, "Copy from Animal?" Another tweeted, "Bro thinks he’s Ranbir Kapoor." However, not everyone saw the comparison negatively, with one fan praising the Toxic star and writing, "Yash is going to show Ranbir what a real Animal looks like."

Yash is going to show Ranbir what a real Animal looks like 🔥🔥#Toxic pic.twitter.com/swUATtCZFX — A R E S (@aresthethird2) August 8, 2026

All About Toxic

Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups is a period action thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas and written by Yash and Mohandas. Set against the backdrop of Goa’s crime underworld, the film stars Yash as Raya, alongside Nayanthara as Ganga, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca.

The film is produced by Venkat K. Narayana under KVN Productions and Yash under Monster Mind Creations. The technical team includes cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur and editor Ujwal Kulkarni, with action choreography by J. J. Perry, Anbariv, Kecha Khamphakdee and Amrit Singh.

After multiple postponements, Toxic is now scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on August 26, 2026, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.