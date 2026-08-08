Toxic Trailer: 'Kiara Advani Looks Promising', 'Cringe Fest'; Promo Of Yash & Nayanthara Starrer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens

Toxic Trailer Gets Mixed Response From Netizens | YouTube

Yash's much-awaited Toxic trailer is finally here, and it has already sparked a strong debate among moviegoers. The nearly five-minute trailer offers a glimpse into Geetu Mohandas' intense and stylised world, leaving Reddit divided. While some viewers were impressed by the action, visual spectacle and performances, others were "unimpressed" and questioned whether the film would live up to the hype.

Toxic Trailer Fans Reaction

A user took to a Reddit thread to praise the cast and the trailer, saying, "It was overstimulating but definately intriguing. Surprisingly an almost 5 minute trailer didnt give away any of the storyline. Kiara and tara both look good." Another praised the film's action and visual appeal, commenting, "Maar dhaad enough hai and there Is enough gloss and stylistic flourish so it doesn’t look stale." Another user lauded actress Kiara Advani's performance, saying, "Kiara looks promising." One more Reddit user was confident about the film's box-office prospects, commenting, "This trailor is far better than teaser tbh movie will be hit."

However, not everyone was impressed by the Toxic trailer. Some users took to a separate Reddit thread titled "Toxic Trailer" to share their disappointment. One user wrote, "I have a really really really hard time believing Geetu Mohandas made this." Another joked, "Looks like KGF on Steroid." A third user went as far as calling the Toxic trailer a "cringe fest."

That #Toxic trailer was LONG long… and for what exactly? I’m still unimpressed. #ToxicTrailer — Kay, Bye (@AlmostGuiltless) August 8, 2026

Samjh nhi aayaa trailer But screen pe jo chal rhaa thaa Acchaa lagaa dekh ke



Slomotion cringe fest nhi thaa Atleast is trailer me.which is good

Production quality top notch🔥#Yash did good job & both Charcter feels different#Toxic pic.twitter.com/Jd2p317e9O — Rishab (@YadavNarin45595) August 8, 2026

Toxic Cast & Crew

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash as Raya, Nayanthara as Ganga, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa and Tara Sutaria as Rebecca. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, who has also co-written the screenplay with Yash. The technical crew includes cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, composer Ravi Basrur and editor Ujwal Kulkarni, while T.P. Abid serves as the production designer. Toxic is produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations.