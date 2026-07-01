'Cringefest, Total Embarrassment': Toxic Ladies & Ladies Teaser Leaves Netizens DISAPPOINTED, Question Geetu Mohandas' Direction

Toxic's Ladies & Ladies Teaser Trolled As 'Cringefest' By Netizens | Photo Via YouTube

The teaser of Toxic: Ladies & Ladies from the Yash-starrer Toxic has sparked a strong reaction online, with netizens expressing disappointment over its execution and content. Several viewers called it a 'cringefest' and a 'total embarrassment,' criticising the overall tone and presentation of the teaser.

Toxic's Ladies & Ladies Teaser Trolled As 'Cringefest' By Netizens

While the Ladies & Ladies teaser, as the title suggests, was expected to focus on the lead actresses, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, it instead largely kept the spotlight on Yash.

A major point of discussion has been the portrayal of bold scenes featuring the lead actor, which some social media users claim appear to put women in a negative light. Interestingly, the film is directed by Geetu Mohandas, a female filmmaker, which has also become part of the online conversation.

Netizens React

Soon after, netizens bashed the director as well as the teaser, with one writing, “Ladies teaser mein bhi ladies se zyada Yash ko dikha diya.”

Another wrote, “The voice-over is one of the cringiest I’ve ever heard in my entire life of watching films, TV shows, or any audio-visual media for that matter. Cringier than even parody ads and skits. Also, Yash gets 90% screen time in the ladies-exclusive teaser too, lmao.”

Another comment read, “This movie is a genuine cringefest,” while another said, “I can’t convince myself that this film was written and directed by a woman. It’s so painfully obvious that this movie is only going to cater to the male gaze.”

“WTF was that voiceover?! Is this a Geetu-directed film?!?” wrote another user. “Second-hand embarrassment,” said one more.

“This is directed by a woman? And Kiara was excited for this??” another comment read.

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Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, slated for a theatrical release on August 26.

The film will face a major box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor's Eetha and Vvan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. This also marks a box office clash between husband and wife, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.