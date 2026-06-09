Is Yash Starrer Toxic Being Reshot? Here's What We Know

Toxic Being Reshot? | YouTube

Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, starring Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The film was slated to release in March this year, but was postponed to June. Later, the makers announced that it had been delayed again, and it won't release in June as well.

There were reports that Yash is reshooting the film, as he wasn't happy with the final result, and the producers have to put in more than Rs. 40 crore for the reshoot. However, according to a report in NDTV, sources close to the production team clarified that no reshoots have been planned. The speculation about the reshoot started after the release date was shifted multiple times.

While the film's release has been delayed, there has been no official announcement about the new release date.

Yash Talks About Toxic

In an interview with Variety India, while talking about Toxic, Yash had said, “On the face of it, it might look like a gangster film with all the commercial things, but it’s so nuanced because there is so much moral ambiguity, raw emotion, the dark side of humans, or certain topics which, as an artist, or at this point in my life, I would like to explore on celluloid."

Yash is coming to the big screens after a gap of four years, so the fans' expectations from the movie are quite high. The actor's last release, KGF Chapter 2, was a blockbuster at the box office.

Toxic Teasers

The teasers of Toxic, which were released a few months ago, had become the talk of the town due to multiple reasons. The intimate scenes in the teasers had grabbed everyone's attention, and the makers had also faced backlash on social media about it.