'Toxic Completely Changes The Way You See The Man-Woman Dynamic': Kiara Advani Opens Up About Her Film With Yash

Kiara Advani Talks About Toxic | YouTube / Instagram

Kiara Advani will next be seen in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, which also stars Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The teaser of the film, which was released a few months ago, had received a mixed response from netizens, and intimate scenes in it had become the talk of the town.

Now, in an interview with Bombay Times, Kiara opened up about Toxic, and said, “With Toxic, I think it completely changes the way you see the man-woman dynamic. And in fact, even for me, when Geetu (Mohandas) narrated the script to me, it took a while for me to understand that okay, this is also normal. It may be grey, it may be not in your conventional space, but there’s a certain liberation in love.”

Further talking about her character, Kiara said, "When Nadia was narrated to me, I was like 'wow', I wish I was capable of being so detached and liberated in my own thoughts." The actress added that Toxic is a 'complete drama'.

Toxic Release Date

Toxic was slated to release on Eid this year and clash at the box office with Dhurandhar: The Revenge. But the movie was postponed, and later it was supposed to release on June 4, 2026. However, once again the makers pushed the release date.

The film's new release date is not yet announced, but there were rumours that Toxic might release during the Independence Day weekend this year. But there's no confirmation about this.

In April, Yash had shared a statement about the film's postponement, which read, "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

The statement further read, "Toxic is complete, and we are currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, we have decided to recalibrate our release timeline. While we will not be releasing on June 4 as announced earlier, we will be releasing at a later, globally aligned date. Toxic will come to theatres across the world soon."