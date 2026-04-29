Yash POSTPONES Toxic Again, Film To Not Release On June 4: 'It Deserves To Reach Its Fullest Potential...'

Yash postpones Toxic again | Photo Via YouTube

Actor Yash has officially announced that his highly anticipated film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will no longer be released on June 4, marking its second postponement after initially being slated for March 19 amid a clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge. In a statement issued on Wednesday (April 29), Yash confirmed that the film will now premiere in theatres worldwide on a new date to be announced soon, following its well-received presentation at CinemaCon that drew positive responses from global distributors and industry stakeholders.

Toxic Postponed

The statement read, "There are films we make, and then there are films that remind us why we fell in love with cinema. Toxic has been one such journey. Presenting our film at CinemaCon and witnessing the overwhelming global response reaffirmed what we have always believed—that this film deserves to reach its fullest potential worldwide."

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The actor stated that although Toxic is complete, the team is currently aligning global distribution and partnerships. In light of this, they have decided to recalibrate the release timeline. While the film will no longer release on June 4 as announced earlier, it will now arrive on a later, globally aligned date, with Toxic set to hit theatres worldwide soon.

'Taking The Time To Ensure Toxic Reaches The World'

"At a time when Indian cinema is finding its voice and stepping onto the global stage with such promise, each of us has a responsibility to raise the bar. As an actor and producer, I see this moment as an opportunity to do my part—for the Indian film industry and for all of us—by taking the time to ensure our film reaches the world with the impact it is meant to have," said Yash.

'Some Stories Ask For Patience'

He added that through every step and every change, the support of fans has remained with him, and he carries it with deep gratitude. Yash said some stories ask for patience and some journeys demand it, promising to deliver a film audiences can enjoy and celebrate, one that will stand as a proud moment for Indian cinema.

Toxic Cast

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.