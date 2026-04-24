'Gangster Film With Female Gaze Is Refreshing': Yash Defends Toxic Amid 'Obscene' Scenes Backlash, Praises Director Geetu Mohandas

Yash Defends Toxic Amid 'Obscene' Scenes Backlash | Photo Via YouTube

Kannada star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas, sparked controversy after its teaser, released on the actor’s 40th birthday on January 8, went viral. The 2.51-minute clip shows Yash as gangster Raya engaged in a sexual act with a woman inside a car parked beside a cemetery, while violence unfolds outside with armed men in another vehicle.

Yash Defends Toxic Amid 'Obscene' Scenes Backlash

Amid the backlash, Yash, in a recent interaction with American content creator and host Sabeen Faheem at CinemaCon, said it is rare in India to see a woman director like Geetu Mohandas helming an action film like Toxic. He agreed with her view, calling it the most exciting aspect, and added that action films have historically been largely directed by men in India, with many filmmakers following that trend.

"A large-scale action film, that too a gangster film with a female gaze, is something which is very new and refreshing," added the actor.

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Yash Praises Geetu Mohandas

The actor added that Geetu Mohandas portrays romance and sensuality in Toxic in a way no one else would, saying her thoughts are very clear and that she has a strong conviction in everything she does. He also called her a fabulous writer and said he has learned a lot from working with her.

"The desire quotient or certain emotions, romance or sensuality, how a female can show, a woman can present is entirely different is what I’ve realised in this journey," he said.

Toxic Cast

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Toxic Release Date

The film was earlier scheduled to clash with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge on March 19; however, the makers postponed its release, citing the war situation in the Middle East, which they said has "created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience."

Toxic is now slated for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026.