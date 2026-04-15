Yash Says Toxic Is NOT A Typical Gangster Film, Calls It 'Layered Psychological Drama' At CinemaCon 2026 - VIDEO

At CinemaCon 2026, actor Yash opened up about his upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Appearing alongside Namit Malhotra, the co-producer of Ramayana: Part 1, the actor shared fresh insights about Toxic and explained why it stands apart from conventional gangster films.

Speaking about the film’s concept, Yash said the project goes beyond the usual action-driven narrative associated with the genre. He revealed that the film has been shot in multiple formats and explores deeper psychological layers.

He said, “For the first time, I think, we have shot that film in English as well. So as a concept of the film, it’s very layered. Once again, it’s not a typical gangster action story. For the face value, it would look like a gangster movie with a lot of action. But it has got deep psychology and it’s got very interesting aspects of human life where you can resonate with. And it’s a very unique way to present a dark character is what I feel.”

The actor also spoke about collaborating with filmmaker Geetu Mohandas, praising her creative approach and the technical team behind the film. According to Yash, the project offered him an exciting experience and brings a fresh perspective to the gangster genre.

He said, “It was very exciting and some of the best technicians, my director, Geetu Mohandas, has really given a new take on a gangster film. And I think I enjoyed it. It’s going to be a visual treat as well as something which makes a huge impact on audience psychology as well.”

During the conversation, Yash also reflected on the evolving landscape of Indian cinema and how films today are reaching audiences beyond regional boundaries. Highlighting India’s cultural diversity, he noted that storytelling from the country naturally appeals to a wide audience.

He said India is “a world in itself - every few hundred kilometers, there’s a different language and culture,” adding that dubbing and pan-India releases have helped bridge regional audiences. According to him, Toxic reflects this new phase of filmmaking - a story rooted in Indian sensibilities but crafted to connect with viewers across the world.

“It’s one of those films that caters to everyone while offering a very unique experience,” he concluded.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by Monster Mind Creations and KVN Productions, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026.