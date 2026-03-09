Toxic Actor Yash Is Looking Forward To Ranveer Singh Starrer Dhurandhar 2, There's No Rivalry: Report

Toxic vs Dhurandhar 2 | YouTube

On March 19, 2026, it was supposed to be the clash of the titans. Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge was all set to clash at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic. But, the clash has been averted as Toxic has been postponed to June 4, 2026. Now, according to a report a Bollywood Hungama, there was no rivalry between the actors, in fact, Yash is looking forward to watching Dhurandhar 2.

A source told the portal, “Yash loved Dhurandhar and is looking forward to Part 2. All the rivalry, anxiety, and competitiveness is created by outsiders desirous of juicing the so-called competition between the two films."

The source added, "Now, Toxic has moved forward not for fear of competition. But for the escalated war situation in the Gulf and UAE, which Dhurandhar 2 needn’t fear at all. Part 2 will be banned in Muslim countries just like Part 1 was.”

Toxic Postponed

A few days ago, the makers of Toxic announced that they are postponing their movie due to the uncertainty of the film's release in the Middle East because of the US-Iran war. So, the Dhuroxic clash was averted.

Now, Yash's fans are excited to watch Toxic on the big screens on June 4, 2026. However, it won't get a solo release, as Varun Dhawan starrer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is also slated to hit the big screens during the same weekend.

Read Also Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Has Already Sold More Than 2 Lakh Tickets

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer

The much-awaited Dhurandhar 2 trailer was released a couple of days ago, and it received a fantastic response. While the film is releasing on March 19, 2026, the makers have kept paid previews from March 18. The Ranveer Singh starrer is expected to take the box office by storm, as the seats for paid previews are filling fast already.