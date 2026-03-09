Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking: Ranveer Singh Starrer Has Already Sold More Than 2 Lakh Tickets

Dhurandhar 2 Advance Booking |

Dhurandhar The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of the year. The much-awaited trailer of the film was released a couple of days ago, and the makers had announced that while the movie will release on March 19, paid previews will start on March 18, for which the advance booking has been opened.

Well, according to Sacnilk, just for its paid previews, Dhurandhar 2 has till now sold more than two lakh tickets and has collected Rs. 12.29 crore without block seats (all languages), and with block seats the collection is Rs. 18.1 crore. Well, it looks like just with its paid previews, the movie will break records.

Looking at the current trend, we can expect Aditya Dhar's directorial to collect around Rs. 30-35 crore just during paid previews, and of course, later take an exceptional opening on March 19.

Till now, the Telugu film They Call Him OG holds the record of the highest collection during paid previews. It had collected Rs. 21 crore nett, and it looks like Dhurandhar 2 will easily surpass that.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar, which was released in December last year, had collected Rs. 835.85 crore nett in India, and the worldwide gross is Rs. 1002.13 crore. It is expected that part 2 will easily surpass the lifetime collection of part 1 in just a few days and break records at the box office. In fact, the trade is expecting that it might cross the Rs. 2000 crore at the box office. So, let's wait and watch.

Dhurandhar 2 Ticket Prices

In Mumbai, Dhurandhar 2 paid previews ticket price starts from Rs. 180 and goes up to Rs. 2900. Clearly, the craze for Dhurandhar 2 is exceptional, and the trailer has also left a strong mark, making the audience more eager to watch the film.