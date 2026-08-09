Batwara 1947 Cast Fees: Sunny Deol Is Highest Paid At ₹60 Crore, Preity Zinta Reportedly Gets ₹10 Crore

With Batwara 1947 set to arrive in theatres, reports about the reported remuneration of its star cast have surfaced. Sunny Deol, who leads Rajkumar Santoshi’s Partition drama, is said to be the highest-paid actor in the film, while Preity Zinta is reportedly earning Rs 10 crore for her comeback to a leading role.

The film, formerly titled Lahore 1947, brings Sunny and Preity together with veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

According to reports, Batwara 1947 has been made on a budget of around Rs 150 crore. Sunny Deol has reportedly received Rs 60 crore as his remuneration, making him the highest-paid member of the cast. Preity Zinta, who returns to the big screen in a prominent role, is said to have earned Rs 10 crore.

The reported remuneration of Shabana Azmi has not been disclosed. Meanwhile, Ali Fazal, who appears in a special role, has reportedly charged Rs 7 crore for the film.

About Batwara 1947

Batwara 1947 draws inspiration from Asghar Wajahat’s acclaimed Urdu play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya O Jamyai Nai. Set in Lahore soon after the Partition of 1947, the play explores the human cost of the division through the story of two families from different communities.

The film follows a Muslim family that moves into a mansion that once belonged to a Hindu family. The elderly Hindu matriarch refuses to leave her ancestral home, creating tension with the new occupants. However, as the story progresses, the family’s relationship with her gradually changes.

Alongside Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Shabana Azmi, the film also features Karan Deol, Kanika Kapur and Abhimanyu Singh. Aamir Khan Productions has backed the project, with Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit serving as producers.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 features music by AR Rahman and lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14, alongside Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2.