'Yeh Bhi Koi Time Hai Call Karne Ka': Preity Zinta Reveals Batwata 1947 Co-Star Sunny Deol Once Shouted At Her | Ashwini Sawant

Preity Zinta was at her chirpy best during an interaction with the press on Tuesday evening regarding the upcoming partition drama Batwara 1947. When The Free Press Journal asked her about her views on the current trend of being forever active on social media, she replied, “I think today is a very tough time for young kids. Like we got bullied in school, by maybe, 10 people. Today on the internet there are 10 million people who might come after you. And the internet will survive all of us.”

Preity also recalled some interesting anecdotes about the Deol brothers, like how the first time she ever saw an Apple computer was when Sunny had one, around 1999. He was probably editing on it or something she said. Preity also joked about how she had once called to talk to Bobby late at night during the landline phone era, and Sunny had picked up the phone. “Ye bhi koi time hai call karnei ka!”, he had shouted into the phone. Preity said she was shaken from the experience, and actually wrote down in her personal diary how she had gotten shouted at by none other than Sunny Deol. Ofcourse, at the time of recounting both Sunny and Preity were laughing about it, with Sunny adding that he didn't remember the incident.

Batwara 1947 is a period drama film co-written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, and produced by Aamir Khan Productions. Set in Lahore against the backdrop of the 1947 partition of India and the division of Punjab, it stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh. The film is based on Asghar Wajahat's drama Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai – a title that borrows an old Punjabi adage meaning that, "Experiencing Lahore is so fundamental to a fulfilling life that not seeing it is akin to not truly living or being born".This is expected to be Zinta's comeback film after an eight-year hiatus.