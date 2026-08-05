'Technology Is Destroying Humanity': Batwara 1947 Actor Sunny Deol Talks About Social Media | File photo

Late on Tuesday evening, Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta and Rajkumar Santoshi sat with the media to discuss their upcoming partition drama Batwara 1947. During the interaction, The Free Press Journal asked Sunny Deol his views on social media and technology. Specifically, the fact that he is one of the OG action heroes and is introverted and shy, so what advice would he give to upcoming actors who are also introverts, but have to compete in age where social media presence seems to overshadow a lot.

Sunny, who was in a jovial and refreshingly talkative mood, gave us an unexpectedly detailed answer.

“I think an actor should never be an extra smart person, because then they won't know how to do those scenes in a movie when you’re supposed to portray a normal person. And as far as this whole social media scene is concerned i feel its become so difficult nowadays. Also I feel sad when I meet certain people who have worked with me in a film and then they come and meet me again, asking for work, i heart goes out to them. I really wish I could do something for them but I can't. So you just have to carry on going ahead with whatever you have. It's your own decision which you have to take. Like my dad, when he came from Punjab, he came after leaving everything behind. There were times when he wanted to go back when he wasn’t getting work. Somehow something clicked. As fas as i am concerned, after giving a massive hit like Gadar (2001), i was still struggling. I don't know why it is like that. That's a reality and we have to just go through it if you're lucky enough things will work out,” Sunny replied.

“Technology is destroying humanity. It all started off by connecting humanity, but technology needs to be used in a proper way and somehow that’s not what is happening. The new generation have all this technology at their disposal and for them its like a game, they don’t realize the damage its causing. There will be a time when they will realize it but it will always be too late. God bless them,” he added.

Batwara 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, releases on August 14.