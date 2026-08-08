'Very Pleasant & Warm...': Sunny Deol & Preity Zinta Meet CM Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath While Promoting Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol & Preity Zinta Meet CM Of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath | Instagram

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are currently busy with the promotions of Batwara 1947, which is all set to release during the Independence Day weekend. The actors are doing city tours and recently visited Lucknow, where they met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.

Sunny took to Instagram to share pictures from their meeting with the CM. He captioned it as, "While in Lucknow, it was a pleasure to meet the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath ji. Had a very pleasant and warm conversation with him (sic)." Check out the post below...

Batwara 1947 Buzz

Batwara 1947 has created a decent pre-release buzz. The trailer has grabbed everyone's attention, but the songs have failed to grab the attention of the audience.

The movie marks the reunion of hit director-actor duo Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol. The two have given hits like Damini, Ghayal, and Ghatak, and now have teamed up after 30 years.

Preity Zinta Comeback

Preity's fans are also very excited about the movie, as it marks her acting comeback after a gap of six years. Her last release was Bhaiaji Superhit, which was a delayed film and had hit the big screens in 2018. It also starred Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Batwara 1947 Vs Awarapan 2

Batwara 1947 is slated to release on August 14, 2026, and it will clash at the box office with Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2. Both movies are of different genres, but it will be interesting to see which film will win the box office race.

When it comes to Sunny's films clashing at the box office with other movies, mostly the veteran actor's movies have performed better. So, let's wait and see if history will be repeated or this time Awarapan 2 will perform better.