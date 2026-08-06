'I Laughed A Lot': Actress Kanikka Kapur Reacts After Being Mistaken For Kiara Advani In Batwara 1947 Poster

The recently released character posters of Batwara 1947 have generated buzz ahead of the film's release. However, one poster, featuring debutante Kanikka Kapur alongside Karan Deol, caught the internet's attention for an unexpected reason. Several social media users mistook Kanikka for actress Kiara Advani, with many pointing out their striking resemblance.

Now, Kanikka Kapur has finally reacted to the comparisons, saying she found the entire episode amusing and has grown used to people saying she looks like the actress.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Kanikka said, "When I saw people had mistaken me for Kiara in the poster, I laughed a lot. Like, what's going on? People have compared me before, but never this much. So I was just laughing, thinking maybe when they watch the movie, they will look for Kiara. But no, I am okay with it. You can't really tell everyone that no, no, no, this is me."

She revealed that the comparisons are not new and recalled a conversation involving Kiara's makeup artist.

"People have already told me many times that I look like her. Once, I think her makeup artist was doing her makeup and even said, 'Oh my God, it just feels like Kiara only'. A lot of people say I look like her. A lot of people say I don't."

Kanikka also remembered receiving similar comments after appearing in the second season of Immature. "I had a web show, Immature (Season 2). In that, my look was a ponytail. At that time too, there were comparisons where people put both our pictures together - hers from Kabir Singh and mine from the show. Because the look was similar, those comparisons happened then as well. So I'm sort of very used to being compared to her," she added.

Despite the ongoing comparisons, the actress said she has no issue with them. "Honestly, I don't mind because I find her really pretty. And I've said that before. So it's okay if people want to do it. I'm okay with it. If they think I look like her, fine."

Kanikka's character poster shows her in a floral suit with minimal makeup and slightly messy hair. Many users felt the look closely resembled Kiara Advani's character Dimple Cheema from Shershaah, leading to confusion online.

About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is based on Asghar Wajahat's 1989 play Jis Lahore Nai Vekhya, O Jamya E Nai. The film is set to hit theatres on August 14.

Apart from Kanikka Kapur and Karan Deol, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh.

The film marks Kanikka's Bollywood debut. Before making her big-screen entry, she gained recognition with the television show Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2 and later appeared in projects such as Immature Season 2, Tippu, Dono Modern Parivar, A Gift Of Love: Sifar, and Murderbad.