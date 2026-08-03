'Yeh Meri Maa Hai, Toh Woh Meri Mausi Hai': Batwara 1947 Actor Sunny Deol's Statement About India-Pakistan Sparks Debate On Social Media - Watch

Sunny Deol's Statement About India-Pakistan Sparks Debate On Social Media | X (Twitter)

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947, which is produced by Aamir Khan. The film's trailer was released a few days ago, and the actor is currently busy promoting the movie. During one of the film's promotional events, Sunny referenced his father Dharmendra's statement and said that if India is like his mother, Pakistan is like his aunt.

When the actor was asked about his experience of shooting Batwara 1947 in Pakistan and what he feels about the neighbouring country's atmosphere, Sunny clarified, "Humne waha toh shoot nahi kiya; Hindustan mein hi shoot hua hai. Hum koi feel ki baat nahi karte, kyunki pura mulk ek hi tha (We didn't shoot there; it was shot in India. We don't talk about feelings because the whole country was one)."

During the promotion of actor Sunny Deol's upcoming movie Batwara 1947, a journalist asked him, How do you see Pakistan as a nation?



Sunny Deol replied, If India is my mother, then Pakistan is my mother's sister - my aunt. We are all connected to each other.



Pakistan has always… pic.twitter.com/VzfP8e6Hiv — Saffron Chargers (@SaffronChargers) August 3, 2026

He further said, "Jaise papa ne kaha ke 'yeh meri maa hai, toh woh meri mausi hai', jo aap log sab achchi tarah se jaante hain. Hum sab ek tarah se jode hue hain kahin na kahin se (Like dad said, 'This is my mom, and that's my aunt', which you all know very well. We're all connected in some way)."

Netizens React To Sunny Deol's Video

Sunny's statement has sparked a debate on social media. While some netizens are upset with the actor, others are supporting him.

A netizen tweeted, "See intention His intention is not wrong Pakistan is also tired of terrorism & bad governence So he said in casual way (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "This man is just another typical bollywoodiya. Some deshbhakt films that he has done doesn’t change that. Credit for those deshbhakt films should go the writer and the producer who okayed the script (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "I think he compared right. Mom's sisters are always a trouble to kid's. They feel like relatives but the actualy thry are the stomach burning people. They create issues with lands and properties. They got diveded from us so technically they are our siblings kind who we always fight (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Sunny Deol has not yet reacted to his viral video.

Batwara 1947 Release Date

Batwara 1947 is slated to release on August 14, 2026. The movie also stars Shabana Azmi, Preity Zinta, and Karan Deol.