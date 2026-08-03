Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947', Sunny Deol Visits Patna Sahib Gurudwara With Son Karan Deol; Seeks Blessing Of Guru Gobind Singh

Ahead Of 'Batwara 1947', Sunny Deol Visits Patna Sahib Gurudwara With Son Karan Deol |

Ahead of the much-awaited release of his upcoming film Batwara 1947, actor Sunny Deol visited the revered Takht Sri Patna Sahib Gurudwara in Bihar along with his son, actor Karan Deol. The father-son duo offered prayers and sought the blessings of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru, at one of Sikhism's holiest shrines. The actors also participated in religious rituals and spent time in prayer, drawing attention from devotees and fans present at the shrine. Photos and videos from their visit have gone viral on social media, with fans praising the duo's spiritual stop before the film's release.

Sunny Deol visits Patna Sahib Gurudwara ahead of Batwara 1947 release

Actor Sunny Deol, who is known for his energetic performances, will be playing the lead role in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Batwara 1947. Before the film's release, he visited Sri Patna Sahib Gurudwara in Bihar with his son, Karan Deol. He was seen offering prayers to Guru Gobind Singh Ji and spent time in prayer. Takht Sri Patna Sahib holds immense significance in Sikhism as it is the birthplace of Guru Gobind Singh Ji. Located in Patna, Bihar, the Gurudwara is one of the five Takhts, or seats of authority, in the Sikh faith and attracts thousands of devotees from across the world throughout the year.

Sunny Deol shares images on social media

The actor also shared the photos of his visit on his social media handle, Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Sunny wrote, "I feel truly blessed to visit Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, the sacred birthplace of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

About Batwara 1947

Sunny Deol's visit comes just days before the release of Batwara 1947, a period drama set against the backdrop of India's Partition in 1947. The film explores the human cost of Partition and the emotional impact it had on millions of families during one of the most defining moments in the country's history.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the filmmaker behind Ghayal, Andaz Apna Apna, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and more, Batwara 1947 is expected to present an emotional narrative rooted in history and patriotism. Sunny Deol plays the role of Sikander Mirza, while Karan Deol plays the role of Javed Mirza, the son of Sikander Mirza. The film was initially planned to be released in January 2025, but it was delayed due to post-production work. Now, it is scheduled to release on August 14, 2026, coinciding with the Independence Day weekend.

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About Patna Sahib Gurudwara

Patna Sahib Gurudwara, also known as Takht Sri Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib, is one of the five holy seats (Takhts) of authority in Sikhism, located in Patna, Bihar. It marks the sacred birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who was born here on December 22, 1666. The Gurudwara was damaged in an earthquake that affected the older structure, and it was rebuilt in the 1950s.