Toxic Review: Yash & Geetu Mohandas' Film Is A 'Headache For Grown-Ups'; Why Is Everyone Shouting?

Toxic Review |

Title: Toxic

Director: Geetu Mohandas

Cast: Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth

Where To Watch: In Theatres

Ratings: 2 stars

Toxic A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups Review: Yash starrer Toxic, which was supposed to release in March this year, got delayed a couple of times, and now, it has finally hit the big screens. The movie is directed by Geetu Mohandas, known for helming films like Liar's Dice and Moothon. Well, the teaser, trailer, and songs had received a mixed response from the audience. So, is the film worth your time and money? Read on to find out...

The movie is set in the 1940s and revolves around Raya (Yash), who wants to rule Goa. He gets support from his sister Ganga (Nayanthara), and they both join a gang headed by Salvador in the state. Salvador's daughter Rebecca (Tara Sutaria) falls in love with Raya. While the romance (sex) between Raya and Rebecca is going strong, Nadia (Kiara Advani) enters their life. She is a performer at a circus in Goa, and Raya falls for her. What happens next forms the rest of the story...

Toxic is written by Yash and Geetu, and the latter has directed the movie. The first half of the film offers nothing great. The movie drags on without anything interesting on the big screen. There are sex scenes, some not-so-great action sequences, and dramatic and emotional scenes that don't make you feel anything.

Before the interval, for around 15 minutes, the movie does get better and keeps us hooked to the screen. But, once again, after the interval, Toxic falls flat. In the second half, you will get bored and wonder where this movie is heading. After the younger Yash's character is introduced, Toxic does get a bit interesting, but even those portions are good in bits and parts. Also, why is every actor just shouting in the film? In mostly all dramatic and emotional scenes, actors are shouting, and that will give you a headache.

What impresses us the most in the movie is the climax twist! But one cannot sit in theatres for 3 hours and 14 minutes just to watch a twist that no one expected.

The action in the film is quite regular. An action sequence in which Yash fights with a bunch of females should have been the highlight of the movie, but even that scene fails to impress. But yes, there's one whole hand-to-hand action sequence, which is Yash vs Yash, and that has been shot and choreographed very well.

In the past few months, we have heard a lot about how actresses are being objectified in South movies. Now, it is time to talk about Yash being objectified in Toxic. The cinematographer Rajeev Ravi has very well captured the machismo of the actor, and Toxic is clearly a treat for his female fans, and even male fans who have a man crush on him. However, we wonder why Rajeev and Geetu decided to shoot the actors in bad close-ups, especially in crucial scenes.

Toxic Review - Actors' Performance

When it comes to performances, Yash as Raya is exactly what he was in the KGF franchise. But Yash as the younger version impresses us a lot, and in the climax, he is fantastic.

When it comes to female leads, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria all had meaty roles. Kiara is good as Nadia, and she looks gorgeous in Toxic. Huma leaves a strong mark as Elizabeth, and Tara will surprise you with her performance. However, it is Nayanthara who disappoints. She has only one expression throughout the movie.

Rukmini Vasanth and Akshay Oberoi are decent in their respective roles. However, we expected a better role for Rukmini as she had left a strong mark with her act in Kantara Chapter 1. Sanjeeda Sheikh is fine in her cameo.

Toxic Review - Music

The music of Toxic is composed by Ravi Basrur, and apart from Tabaahi, none of the tracks leave a mark. Even the background score is just too loud!

Toxic Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Toxic had the potential to be a better film, but the weak screenplay and direction, no emotional connection, and the length of the movie make this Yash starrer an unbearable watch. So, you can skip it!