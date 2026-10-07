Kiara Advani And Sidharth Malhotra Announce Second Pregnancy; Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh & Others Shower Love

Celebs congratulate Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra | Photo via Instagram

Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra surprised fans on Wednesday (October 7) by announcing that they are expecting their second child. Soon after the couple shared the news, several Bollywood celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the parents-to-be.

Sidharth's mentor, filmmaker Karan Johar, was among the first celebrities to react to the announcement. He wrote, "Love love you," along with multiple red heart emojis.

Kiara's Good Newwz co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan also sent her wishes to the couple. She commented, "Mommy and Daddy again yayyy❤️❤️❤️"

Actress Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Ohhhhh wowwwwww … this is such a lovely news ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ god bless."

Athiya Shetty, Bhumi Pednekar, Masaba Gupta, Mukesh Chhabra, Tahira Kashyap and Manish Malhotra were also among those who reacted to the couple's post. Choreographers Bosco Martis and Vijay Ganguly congratulated Kiara and Sidharth as well.

Filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra wrote, "Arey badhaai ho," while Ananya Panday's mother Bhavana Pandey expressed her happiness by dropping several red heart emojis.

Kiara-Sidharth's Pregnancy Announcement

Sharing the news on social media, Kiara and Sidharth posted a picture announcing their second pregnancy. The couple wrote, “Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude.”

The announcement also confirmed months of speculation surrounding Kiara's pregnancy. The actress had sparked rumours during the Ambani family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai on September 14, 2026. She attended the festivities with Sidharth at the Ambani residence, Antilia, where her appearance caught the attention of fans and paparazzi.

The couple has now put the speculation to rest with their latest announcement.

Kiara And Sidharth's Family

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in 2025.

The actors have generally kept their personal lives away from the public eye and have preferred to share major milestones with fans on their own terms. With their latest announcement, Kiara and Sidharth are preparing to embrace parenthood once again, with their friends and colleagues from the film industry already celebrating the news.