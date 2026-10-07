Kiara Advani Announces Second Pregnancy With Sidharth Malhotra: Throwback To Her Iconic Met Gala Baby Bump Debut

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are set to become parents once again. The Bollywood couple announced their second pregnancy on October 7, sharing the happy news with fans in a sweet family picture featuring their daughter Saraayah. The announcement also brings back memories of Kiara’s first pregnancy, which she revealed to the world in a rather unforgettable way, by walking the Met Gala red carpet with her baby bump.

Throwback to her baby bump reveal on Met gala

Kiara’s first pregnancy became public in a headline-making fashion moment at the 2025 Met Gala, where she made her debut at the prestigious event while expecting her first child with Sidharth.

The Met Gala, held at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art, followed the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Kiara became the first Indian actress to walk the Met Gala steps while visibly pregnant.

Kiara's Met Gala look, titled Bravehearts, wasn't just another red carpet moment; it was a sartorial love letter to motherhood, legacy, and inner strength. Bringing together Indian artistry and avant-garde fashion, Kiara stunned in a sculptural ensemble featuring an antique gold breastplate, meticulously embellished with delicate ghungroos and shimmering crystals.

The centrepiece of the design featured two sculpted hearts, one representing the mother and the other the unborn child, intertwined by a chain umbilical cord that symbolised their unbreakable bond.

Adding to the drama was a sweeping double-panelled cape, a respectful homage to the late fashion icon André Leon Talley. For the accessories, the actress kept it minimal with just a pair of dangling earrings and many statement rings.

For the glam, Kiara opted for a dewy, glowing makeup look and a middle-parted waves hairdo.