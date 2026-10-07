Zendaya Rewears Her White Ruffle Jacket From The Odyssey, Pairs It With Jeans And Pixie Hair For Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Week Show

Zendaya graces Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2027 show at Paris Fashion Week | X

Zendaya just gave outfit repeating a Paris Fashion Week makeover. The Hollywood actress was among the starry crowd at Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show in a piece fashion fans may recognise from her The Odyssey press tour, but instead of recreating the original red-carpet moment, she took a dressed-down, casual approach that still felt completely Zendaya. And yes, the internet is obsessed.

Zendaya gives casual makeover to jacket from The Odyssey

Zendaya brought back a white lace bolero jacket that she had previously worn in July for the Paris premiere of The Odyssey. Back then, the delicate piece was styled with a white lace gown, giving it a much more formal, red-carpet-ready finish.

This time, Zendaya and stylist Law Roach took the same jacket in an entirely different direction. Instead of leaning into an elaborate evening silhouette, they paired the ornate outer layer with everyday wardrobe staples. But before we decode her casual twist, let's give a moment to the show-stealing white lace bolero.

Designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the cropped jacket featured intricate floral lace and dramatic layered ruffles framing the neckline and cuffs. Its flounced edges added plenty of volume and theatrical detail, even though the rest of the outfit was kept relatively simple.

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Bolero gets a casual twist

Coming to the styling this time, Zendaya donned a plain white tank top underneath, creating a clean base that allowed the textured jacket to shine. She then brought the look down to earth with straight-leg blue jeans, swapping the polished glamour of her The Odyssey premiere styling for a more casual silhouette.

Zendaya kept her accessories minimal but made room for a few standout details. She wore diamond-encrusted statement rings along with diamond stud earrings and rounded off with pointed pumps.

Her beauty look followed the same less-is-more approach. The actress wore her pixie haircut in a natural, brushed style, while feathered brows, mascara-defined lashes, softly flushed cheeks and glossy pink lips completed the look.

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Louis Vuitton closes Paris Fashion Week on a star-studded note

Zendaya’s appearance came as Louis Vuitton brought the 2026 Paris Fashion Week calendar to a close with Ghesquière’s Spring 2027 collection.

The show drew a major celebrity crowd, including Louis Vuitton ambassadors Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Law Roach, Ana de Armas and Stray Kids’ Felix. KATSEYE members Daniela Avanzini and Jeung Yoonchae were also among the guests.