Indian Supermodels Bhavitha Mandava And Lakshmi Menon Take Over Chanel's Paris Fashion Week Runway, While Mona Bhujel Debuts

Indian models Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhujel walk Chanel runway | Image Courtesy: X (@ship_gq)

Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel runway had no shortage of desi muses. His Spring/Summer 2027 showcase at Paris’ Grand Palais on October 5 featured three Indian models, Bhavitha Mandava, Lakshmi Menon and Mona Bhujel, who each brought a different Chanel look to the runway.

The trio appeared in different looks from Blazy’s women’s ready-to-wear collection, which drew from the codes and designs associated with Chanel founder Gabrielle "Coco" Chanel.

Bhavitha Mandava wows in floral

Bhavitha Mandava, Chanel’s first Indian House Ambassador, walked the runway in a dramatic black dress that transformed floral detailing into the main design element. Look number 10 from the collection featured sculptural roses arranged across the silhouette, creating an asymmetrical construction with strategically placed cut-outs. The shape then flowed into a longer, fluid hem that moved around her frame as she walked.

She paired the black creation with accessories in a contrasting ice-blue palette. A Chanel clutch, matching sandals and coordinating earrings completed the look without taking attention away from the sculptural dress.

Bhavitha’s parents were also present at the Grand Palais, watching her take to the Chanel runway. The appearance came shortly after Bhavitha made her debut with her parents at the BoF 500 Gala in Paris.

Lakshmi Menon goes soft with pearls and pistachio

Lakshmi Menon took on look number 61, combining soft colour with Chanel’s recognisable tailoring codes. Her outfit centred on a pearl-white silk blouse with a sleeveless cut and a gold chain detail attached at the neckline. She teamed it with a pistachio-green skirt featuring gold edging and embellished buttons, creating a muted yet detailed colour combination.

A white belt defined the waist, while sandals and a Chanel clutch carried the accessories forward. Layered over the ensemble was a classic Chanel tweed jacket, adding the house’s signature texture to the otherwise light-toned look.

Mona Bhujel makes sheer dressing runway-ready

Mona Bhujel made her Chanel runway debut in look number 17, bringing a more playful and layered silhouette to the runway. Her sheer black blouse featured spaghetti straps, a gathered section through the torso and a floral detail positioned across the bust.

The transparent construction was paired with a gingham-patterned skirt and a coordinating jacket, giving the look a structured contrast. A leather belt defined the waist, while a classic Chanel handbag and ankle booties completed the outfit.

Inside Chanel’s star-studded Paris show

The Indian models were part of a starry Chanel runway that made headlines both on and off the catwalk. Blazy’s Spring/Summer 2027 women’s ready-to-wear collection comprised 83 looks, with the designer drawing on Chanel’s established visual language while presenting his latest interpretation of the house.

The front row was equally packed with international stars, including Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Ayo Edebiri, Dua Lipa, Marion Cotillard and Alexa Demie. Indian singer Kanika Kapoor was also among the attendees at the Paris show.