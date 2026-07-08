Indian Models Dominate Paris Runway: Bhavitha Mandava, Bhoomika Yadav & Lakshmi Menon Become Chanel Muses

Bhoomika Yadav, Bhavitha Mandava and Lakshmi Menon |

Paris Haute Couture Week is witnessing a remarkable Indian wave. As Chanel unveiled its latest couture collection under creative director Matthieu Blazy, three Indian models confidently owned the runway, proving that Indian talent is becoming an increasingly powerful presence in global luxury fashion.

Blazy's second Haute Couture collection for Chanel, Once Upon a Time, transformed the Paris runway into a whimsical fairytale-inspired world while paying tribute to the maison's heritage through contemporary craftsmanship. Amid the international cast, Bhavitha Mandava, Bhoomika Yadav and Lakshmi Menon proudly represented India, each bringing a distinctive Chanel look to life.

Bhavitha Mandava continues her success story

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhavitha Mandava further strengthened her relationship with Chanel by returning to the runway in another memorable couture appearance. Having already achieved several milestones, including becoming the brand's Indian house ambassador, she once again showcased why she has become one of Chanel's favourite faces.

She wore a sleeveless grey dress featuring a clean, straight silhouette, elevated by dramatic coral-red feather accents. Vertical feather trims framed the front of the dress, while an extravagant feathered neckline and voluminous hem added drama. Grey pointed pumps with Chanel's signature contrasting cap toes, paired with slicked-back hair and barely-there makeup, completed the polished runway look.

Bhoomika Yadav embraces modern tailoring

Bhoomika Yadav delivered a sophisticated monochrome moment rooted in Chanel's iconic tailoring. Her runway ensemble layered classic tweed over sharp contemporary silhouettes, creating a look that blended elegance with a masculine edge.

She walked in a sleeveless black mini dress featuring a plunging V-neckline and an asymmetric button closure, topped with an oversized black-and-white tweed sleeveless coat layered over coordinating separates. Gold buttons and a crisp white pocket square added signature Chanel detailing, while the label's famous beige-and-burgundy cap-toe heels, sleek hair and minimal makeup kept the overall aesthetic refined.

Lakshmi Menon brings soft couture elegance

Lakshmi Menon embraced a softer, romantic mood in a flowing lavender ensemble that highlighted movement and delicate craftsmanship. Her look featured a translucent sleeveless overlay with a round neckline, subtle front buttons and softly gathered detailing around the waist, layered over a matching sheer dress.

A crystal-and-amber embellished necklace added subtle sparkle, while Chanel's classic nude-and-black cap-toe pumps completed the dreamy couture presentation.