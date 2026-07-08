Janhvi Kapoor Debuts Manish Malhotra's 'Maa' Collection Hours Before Paris Showcase, Pens Emotional Note For Designer

What first appeared to be a stunning wedding guest look has turned out to be something far more meaningful. Janhvi Kapoor's elegant lavender ensemble, worn for Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's wedding reception in Mumbai, has officially become the first glimpse of Manish Malhotra's deeply personal 'Maa' collection, a line dedicated to the designer's late mother.

The reveal comes just hours before the couturier makes history with his much-awaited debut at Paris Couture Week, making the moment even more special.

Manish's heartfelt tribute before historic runway moment

Earlier this year, Manish lost his mother, Sudarshan (fondly known as Garima) Malhotra, who passed away peacefully on March 19 at the age of 94. His upcoming couture presentation, scheduled for July 8 at Paris Couture Week, pays tribute to her memory through a collection titled Maa.

Before the collection officially takes over Paris, Janhvi unknowingly gave fashion lovers an exclusive first look by wearing one of its creations at the Kapoor family wedding celebrations.

The Peddi actress later shared a series of photographs wearing the custom lavender Banarasi silk brocade ensemble and penned an emotional note for the designer, whom she affectionately calls her mentor and guide.

Janhvi's emotional message for designer

Celebrating the designer's biggest career milestone, Janhvi wrote, "Today, my godfather, my mentor, my guiding light, my safe space, and my most honest confidant, @manishmalhotra05, makes his debut at Paris Couture Week. I've admired his genius, creativity, and passion ever since I was a child, and I couldn't be prouder to watch this milestone unfold."

She also acknowledged the deeply personal inspiration behind the collection. "I know today's collection is not only an extraordinary display of craftsmanship but also a deeply personal homage to the person who means the most to him—his mother," the actress added.

The actress revealed that wearing one of the collection's earliest looks felt especially emotional because it celebrated both motherhood and heritage. "It feels especially meaningful to be wearing one of your beautiful creations today, as it shares the same sentiment of celebrating our mothers and our roots. An interpretation of the Kanchivaram sari, a weave native to my own maternal heritage, makes it even more special."

She concluded her note by cheering the designer on as he prepares to unveil his couture collection in Paris. "Cheering you on from home while you create magic in Paris. ❤️"