Janhvi Kapoor Ditches Traditional Blouse For Modern Banarasi Silk Drape At Anshula's Wedding Reception In Mumbai

Janhvi Kapoor at sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Wedding receptions often call for glamorous gowns or heavily embellished lehengas, but Janhvi Kapoor chose to rewrite the style rulebook at Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's reception. Held on July 7 in Mumbai, the celebration brought together family and close friends, with Janhvi making a statement in a handwoven Banarasi silk saree that seamlessly blended timeless craftsmanship with contemporary silhouettes.

Decoding Janhvi Kapoor's Banarasi saree look

For the evening, Janhvi slipped into a custom lavender Banarasi silk brocade saree by ace Indian designer Manish Malhotra. Woven in a soft mauve hue, the six-yard drape showcased intricate brocade floral motifs spread across the fabric, while broad embroidered borders enriched with zardozi work added to its appeal. She draped the saree in a classic style with neatly arranged pleats and an elegantly placed pallu.

Instead of pairing the Banarasi saree with a conventional blouse, Janhvi opted for a sleek strapless design that instantly gave the heritage weave a contemporary edge. Crafted in matching silk, the blouse featured a structured strapless silhouette, a deep neckline and a cropped finish, creating a striking contrast against the traditional drape while subtly channelling vintage 1960s glamour.

Janhvi Kapoor at sister Anshula Kapoor's wedding reception | Image Courtesy: Ashwini Sawant

Janhvi accentuated the look with an elaborate collection of traditional gold temple jewellery. Layered with a statement choker, oversized chandbalis, stacked kadas, bangles and statement rings, the accessories featured delicate diamond and pearl accents that elevated the regal aesthetic. The actress completed the ensemble with an ornate gold waist belt, or kamarband, which beautifully cinched the saree and added structure to the fluid silhouette.

Keeping the focus on the richly woven saree and jewellery, Janhvi opted for understated beauty. Her makeup featured luminous skin, softly flushed cheeks, light pink shimmer across the eyelids, feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes and glossy lips. A tiny bindi added a traditional finishing touch, while her hair was styled into a sleek centre-parted braided bun that perfectly complemented the elegant look.