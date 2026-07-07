Janhvi & Khushi Perform Emotional Sister Duty During Anshula Kapoor's Wedding Sindoor Ceremony In Floral Lehengas

Anshula Kapoor's wedding was not just about dreamy bridal fashion and heartfelt vows, it was also filled with beautiful family moments that made the celebrations even more memorable. As she married longtime partner Rohan Thakkar in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on July 6, sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were right by her side.

The Kapoor sisters not only brought effortless elegance to the ceremony but also played an emotional role during one of the wedding's most significant rituals.

Emotional sister moment during the sindoor ceremony

Among the many photographs shared from the wedding, one moment particularly captured many hearts online. During the sindoor ceremony, Janhvi and Khushi stayed close to Anshula, gently assisting her through the ritual while holding her bridal accessories, including her maang tikka, and ensuring everything remained perfectly in place.

Their quiet gestures reflected the bond the step-sisters share, making the ceremony feel even more intimate. The emotional images quickly resonated with fans online, who praised the sisters for standing by Anshula during one of the biggest moments of her life.

Janhvi Kapoor's ivory floral lehenga

For the wedding, Janhvi Kapoor embraced timeless elegance in a custom Anamika Khanna ensemble. She wore an intricately hand-embroidered blouse adorned with delicate floral motifs and scalloped detailing, paired with a beautifully crafted lehenga featuring resham threadwork, zari embroidery and intricate handcrafted embellishments. An ivory organza dupatta completed the graceful look.

Janhvi elevated the outfit with an elegant statement necklace, matching earrings, stacked bangles and a coordinating embroidered clutch. Her beauty look featured luminous skin, softly flushed cheeks, shimmering eye makeup and nude lips, while her middle-parted loose waves added a romantic finish.

Khushi Kapoor's sage green look

Khushi Kapoor chose a refreshing pastel palette for the occasion in another custom creation by Anamika Khanna. Her sage green lehenga featured delicate floral embroidery throughout and was paired with a matching net blouse and sheer dupatta, creating a light and ethereal silhouette perfect for the daytime wedding.

She accessorised with layered mint green and blush pink necklaces, statement jhumkas, bangles and rings that beautifully complemented the soft hues of her outfit. For makeup, Khushi opted for glowing skin, rosy cheeks and glossy nude lips, while her half-up, half-down hairstyle decorated with floral accents added a youthful and festive touch.