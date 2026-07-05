Kapoor Sisters Rule Anshula's Mehendi Ceremony: Here's What Janhvi, Khushi & Shanaya Wore At Pre-Wedding

If there's one thing the Kapoor sisters never miss, it's a chance to serve unforgettable fashion. At Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's colourful mehendi celebration in Mumbai, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor brought three completely different style moods, each making a statement while celebrating the joyous family occasion.

Khushi Kapoor shines in golden tissue saree

Khushi Kapoor embraced timeless elegance in a custom gold tissue saree with intricately embroidered border by Irth. While the drape was minimal, the real drama unfolded with her heavily embellished blouse. Adorned with gemstones, delicate beadwork, embroidery and playful tassels along the hem, it added sparkle to the understated saree.

The Gen-Z actress accentuated the ensemble with statement stud earrings, chunky gold kadas, bold rings and a metallic gold handbag. A glowing complexion, smoky eyes, nude lips and a sleek centre-parted bun with soft face-framing strands rounded off her polished festive look.

Shanaya Kapoor opts for pastel ghagra

Shanaya Kapoor embraced dreamy pastel hues in RE Ceremonial's butter-yellow Usha ghagra set, priced at ₹1,28,500. Her blush pink flowing skirt featured subtle tie-dye-inspired motifs with delicate stripe detailing and was finished with a wide metallic gold gota border. Instead of a conventional choli, she paired it with a butter-yellow strapless bandeau blouse featuring gathered detailing and a striking circular metallic embellishment at the centre.

Keeping the look regal, Shanaya accessorised with a statement white stone choker, a matching maang tikka, bracelets and rings. Embroidered traditional juttis completed the outfit. Her luminous makeup, soft nude lips and sleek centre-parted straight hair added a refined finish.

Janhvi Kapoor brings modern elegance

Janhvi Kapoor took a completely different route, choosing a contemporary one-shoulder blush pink gown, featuring intricate multicoloured floral and paisley-inspired embroidery in pastel shades of mint green, powder blue, peach and yellow. Adding drama was a flowing drape attached to one shoulder, finished with cascading fringe tassels that created a graceful saree-inspired effect.

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She paired the outfit with statement green jhumkas, rings and a sleek wristwatch. Soft rosy makeup, glossy lips and loose centre-parted waves completed her effortlessly glamorous appearance.