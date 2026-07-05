Sonam Kapoor Steals The Show At Anshula's Mehendi Ceremony In Blue Dhoti-Kurta, Gold Jewellery

Sonam Kapoor for Anshula Kapoor's mehendi ceremony | Instagram

Every Kapoor family celebration comes with major fashion inspiration, and Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's mehendi ceremony in Mumbai was no different. While the bride dazzled in her Patola-inspired lehenga, it was Sonam Kapoor who effortlessly stole the show with an unconventional ethnic ensemble that blended comfort, craftsmanship and signature Kapoor-style glamour.

Sonam Kapoor dons Rohit Balana for mehendi ceremony

Styled by her sister and celebrity stylist, Rhea Kapoor, Sonam donned a custom creation from the label of late designer Rohit Bal. Moving away from conventional lehengas and sarees, the actress embraced a contemporary silhouette featuring an oversized shirt-style kurta paired with a flowing dhoti-inspired skirt.

The relaxed kurta came with a sharp pointed collar, a front button-down design and dramatic balloon sleeves finished with broad printed cuffs. The fabric was adorned with intricate geometric medallion-inspired motifs running vertically across the outfit.

Sonam Kapoor in Rohan Balan | Instagram

Instead of matching trousers, Sonam paired the kurta with a floral dhoti-style skirt that featured an asymmetrical tulip drape with overlapping front panels. The outfit played beautifully with soft shades of dusty blue, teal, sage green, muted mustard, ivory and peach, making it an elegant yet refreshing choice for a daytime mehendi celebration.

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Adding another layer of drama, Sonam skipped the traditional single dupatta styling and instead draped two dupattas. One echoed the prints of the kurta, while the second added a contrasting green shade enhanced with delicate gold embroidery.

The jewellery elevated the festive look even further. She accessorised with oversized statement gold earrings, stacks of chunky gold kadas, bold rings and a striking metallic gold handbag that perfectly complemented the handcrafted aesthetic of the outfit.

For beauty, Sonam kept things polished yet understated. She opted for radiant skin, softly flushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and glossy lips, allowing the vibrant outfit to remain the centre of attention. Her hair was neatly tied into a sleek bun, lending a refined finish to the overall look.