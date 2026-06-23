Sonam Kapoor Wows In Regal Dhoti-Kurta, But Her Quirky Elephant-Head Bag Steals The Spotlight At Anshula Kapoor's Pre-Wedding

Sonam Kapoor for Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremony | Instagram

The Kapoor ladies have officially turned Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding festivities into a full-fledged fashion parade. While Khushi Kapoor embraced soft glam in a pastel sharara and Janhvi Kapoor went the timeless route in a Banarasi saree, Sonam Kapoor did what she does best: surprise everyone with an outfit that's equal parts regal, experimental and unforgettable.

Take a look:

Sonam Kapoor's regal wedding fashion with quirky

For Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar's Mata Ki Chowki ceremony on June 21, Sonam skipped conventional festive dressing and instead arrived in an opulent gold-and-ivory ensemble that felt like a modern interpretation of royal Indian attire.

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The actress wore a custom creation by Itrh, featuring a kurta paired with a dhoti-style bottom. Adding layers to the ensemble, Sonam opted for dramatic double-dupatta styling, featuring an antique gold tissue drape worn in a soft cowl style and the second was an intricately embroidered ivory dupatta.

But if the outfit was royal, the accessories were pure Sonam Kapoor. Styled by her sister and long-time collaborator Rhea Kapoor, Sonam adorned herself with statement jewellery featuring emerald accents. Layered traditional necklaces sat elegantly around her neck, paired with matching chandelier earrings, bold rings and embroidered heels that added just the right amount of sparkle.

In a move only Sonam could pull off, she carried the Gajraj Batwa, an elephant-head-shaped potli bag adorned with intricate embellishments and ornate detailing. Equal parts whimsical and luxurious, the accessory instantly became the hero of her look and had fashion enthusiasts doing a double take.

Beauty-wise, Sonam kept things polished and regal. She chose luminous skin with softly bronzed contours, a hint of blush, subtle smoky eye makeup and nude lips. Her hair was styled in sleek, middle-parted lengths worn loose, while a classic bindi added the perfect finishing touch.