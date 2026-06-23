Janhvi Kapoor Dons Banarasi Saree With Fisherwoman-Inspired Choli For Sister Anshula Kapoor's Mata Ki Chowki

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | June 23, 2026

The Kapoor household is officially in wedding mode as Anshula Kapoor and fiancé Rohan Thakkar kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with a traditional Mata Ki Chowki on June 21

And as expected, Janhvi Kapoor brought her fashion A-game to the celebrations

For her sister's special day, the actress chose a stunning Banarasi Kadiyal revival weave saree designed by Sourav Das

Styled by Meagan Concessio, the saree was paired with a unique blouse inspired from the classic fisherwoman's choli, giving the traditional look an unexpected yet refreshing twist

Janhvi complemented her ensemble with traditional temple jewellery, layering the look with a statement necklace, matching jhumkas, a kada and bold rings

The actress kept her makeup understated and fresh. Softly kohled eyes, subtle eye shadow, flushed cheeks and glossy lips created a glowing beauty look

Instead of an elaborate hairstyle, Janhvi opted to keep her hair open and straight, allowing it to flow naturally past her shoulders

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