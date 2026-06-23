Khushi Kapoor Looks Stunning As Dulhan Ki Behen At Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar's Pre-Wedding In ₹2 Lakh Pastel Sharara

Khushi Kapoor for Anshula Kapoor's pre-wedding | Instagram

The Kapoor family is officially in wedding mode! With Boney Kapoor's daughter Anshula Kapoor gearing up to marry her long-time partner Rohan Thakkar, the internet is being flooded with adorable glimpses from their intimate pre-wedding celebrations. From sibling hugs to candid family moments featuring Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, the festivities are serving equal parts emotion and glamour.

And amid all the celebrations, Khushi quietly stole the show. The actress took to Instagram to share a carousel of dreamy pictures from the event, and it's safe to say she embodied the ultimate dulhan ki behen aesthetic.

Take a look:

Khushi serves dazzling sharara moment

For the pre-wedding festivities, Khushi slipped into a heavily embellished pastel pink sharara set adorned with shimmering sequins and delicate beadwork that caught the light beautifully. The look featured a short kurta, featuring a flattering sweetheart neckline and slender straps that lent the outfit a contemporary twist.

Rather than going overboard with layers, Khushi let the intricate floral embroidery do the talking by pairing the top with flowy sharara-style palazzo pants. Completing the ensemble was a sheer embellished dupatta, casually draped around her arms, adding gracefulness to the look.

The ensemble is from the shelves of ace Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani and costs a whopping ₹209,900.

Khushi accentuated the pastel outfit with an eye-catching emerald-and-diamond choker necklace styled with matching earrings. The vibrant green stones created a beautiful contrast against the blush tones of her ensemble, instantly adding a regal touch.

In a playful nod to her outfit, the actress carried a blush pink heart-shaped handbag that perfectly matched her attire and added a youthful charm to the look.

Khushi's beauty glam was equally dreamy with glowing skin, softly smoked eyes, blushed cheeks and nude-toned lips. Her hair was styled in a sleek updo, allowing her statement jewellery and the intricate detailing of her ensemble to do all the talking.