Anshula Kapoor Wedding: Inside Pre-Wedding Festivities Of Arjun Kapoor's Sister With Janhvi, Khushi & Shanaya Kapoor | Instagram@shanayakapoor02 | @theavadhiguy

Daughter of Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé Rohan Thakkar. The couple embraced the pre-wedding ceremonial festivities on June 21 with the gathering of their loved ones and star-studded family members. Several glimpses from the intimate ceremony are surfacing on the Internet, showing the couple posing alongside Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor, sisters Janhvi, Khushi & Shanaya Kapoor.

The pre-wedding festivities were a warm and intimate affair, attended by close family and friends. Pictures and videos from the celebrations quickly made their way to social media, capturing candid moments of the couple alongside members of the Kapoor family. The joyous gathering reflected the family's close bond as they came together to celebrate the beginning of a new chapter in Anshula and Rohan's lives.

For the special occasion, Anshula looked radiant in a heavily embroidered beige-and-gold lehenga that perfectly balanced traditional elegance with vibrant touches. She added a striking pop of colour by draping a beautiful Phulkari dupatta over one shoulder, making her festive ensemble stand out. The intricate embellishments, paired with her understated styling, gave her look a graceful and celebratory charm.

The Kapoor sisters also brought their fashion game to the festivities. Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a pink silk saree paired with a richly embroidered red blouse and traditional gold jewellery. Khushi Kapoor opted for a blush pink short kurti and gharara set, accessorising her look with emerald jewellery and soft, half-tied hair. Shanaya Kapoor, too, joined the family celebrations, adding to the star-studded appeal of the gathering.

The bride-to-be got engaged to her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar, in July 2025 and had announced the happy news by sharing pictures from their dreamy proposal on Instagram.

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, the late entrepreneur Mona Shourie Kapoor. She is the sister of actor Arjun Kapoor and shares a close relationship with her half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi.