Bride-To-Be Anshula Kapoor Stuns In Regal Gold Lehenga, Fiancé Rohan Thakkar Keeps It Classic In Red In Pre-Wedding Festivities; Janhvi & Khushi Steal The Show |

Anshula Kapoor and fiancé Rohan Thakkar's pre-wedding festivities are already setting major fashion goals. Fresh pictures from the intimate ceremony have surfaced online, offering a glimpse of the couple's elegant traditional ensembles as they celebrated with family and close friends, including Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

For the festivities, bride-to-be Anshula embraced a regal and celebratory look in a heavily embellished gold lehenga. The ensemble featured intricate zardozi work, crystal detailing and hand embroidery that added a rich, royal touch to her appearance.

She elevated the outfit with a vibrant Phulkari dupatta in shades of red, orange and pink, bringing a burst of colour to the otherwise muted palette. Layered polki jewellery, a statement maang tikka and soft glam makeup completed her bridal glow, while her neatly tied hairstyle kept the focus on the grandeur of her attire.

Rohan Thakkar complemented his bride-to-be perfectly in a deep red kurta set featuring delicate gold embroidery around the neckline and placket. He paired the outfit with matching churidar pants and a coordinated stole casually draped over his shoulder. Keeping his look fuss-free and traditional, Rohan opted for minimal accessories and a warm smile, letting the rich festive hue do all the talking.

The Kapoor sisters also brought their fashion game to the festivities. Janhvi Kapoor turned heads in a pink silk saree paired with a richly embroidered red blouse and traditional gold jewellery. Khushi Kapoor opted for a blush pink short kurti and gharara set, accessorising her look with emerald jewellery and soft, half-tied hair. Shanaya Kapoor, too, joined the family celebrations, adding to the star-studded appeal of the gathering.

The bride-to-be got engaged to her longtime partner Rohan Thakkar, in July 2025 and had announced the happy news by sharing pictures from their dreamy proposal on Instagram.