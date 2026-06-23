Anshula Kapoor Turns Punjabi Bride In Banarasi Lehenga With Phulkari Dupatta For Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Wedding festivities have officially begun for Anshula Kapoor and fiancé Rohan Thakkar, and if their pre-wedding celebration is anything to go by, the big day is going to be nothing short of magical.

Anshula, who's daughter of Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, recently shared dreamy glimpses from their Mata Ki Chowki ceremony, surrounded by family, laughter and blessings. But while the intimate celebration melted hearts, it was Anshula's bridal look that instantly stole the spotlight.

Check it out below:

Anushula honours her Punjabi roots

For the special occasion, Anshula chose a custom ensemble by designer label Itrh, helmed by Ridhi Bansal and celebrity stylist Mohit Rai, who also curated her entire look.

The foundation of her outfit was a regal lehenga skirt crafted from Banarasi silk tissue brocade. The piece was decked up with intricate embellishments including ghungroos, polki accents, mirror work and elaborate zardozi embroidery. Delicate aari craftsmanship added layers of texture, while traditional motifs woven into the fabric celebrated Indian artistry at its finest.

Complementing the skirt was an exquisite high-neck blouse that looked more like a piece of jewellery than clothing. Embellished with antique gold threads, pearls, gota work and ornate polki detailing, the blouse brought together traditional techniques like dabka and badla embroidery in a contemporary silhouette.

But the true highlight of Anshula's ensemble was her choice of dupattas. She draped a metallic tissue veil intricately embroidered with handwork and paired it with a vibrant Phulkari dupatta bursting with jewel-toned floral motifs, a beloved heirloom-inspired textile that has long been an integral part of Punjabi bridal traditions.

Sharing pictures from the ceremony, Anshula revealed why the dupatta held such emotional significance. "Our wedding celebrations began with a Mata Ki Chowki lovingly hosted by Rohan's family. Wearing a Phulkari dupatta felt especially meaningful for the occasion. Deeply rooted in Punjabi tradition, it celebrates heritage, craftsmanship and blessings passed down through generations of women. I couldn't think of a more fitting way to begin this new chapter with Ro," she wrote.

The painstakingly detailed ensemble reportedly took artisans at Itrh's atelier nearly 1,600 hours to complete.

Anshula's jewellery was equally breathtaking. She accessorised with a statement polki necklace that seamlessly blended into the embellished neckline of her blouse. Matching jhumkas attached to delicate ear chains framed her face beautifully, while a maang tikka and ornate hair ornament added an old-world charm to her sleek centre-parted bun.

Her makeup kept things soft and radiant with glowing skin, flushed cheeks, shimmering eyes and nude lips completed the dreamy bridal aesthetic.