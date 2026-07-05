Anushla Kapoor's Patola Bridal Lehenga For Mehendi Honours Her Fiancée Rohan Thakkar's Gujarati Roots

Anshula Kapoor in Patola-inspired lehenga for mehendi ceremony | Instagram

Wedding celebrations are in full swing for Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar, and every ceremony has come with its own style moment. For her mehendi, Anshula moved away from the usual shades of yellow and green, choosing instead a stunning teal-blue ensemble that blended tradition, craftsmanship and a deeply personal story. More than just a bridal outfit, her lehenga reflected the culture of the family she is about to become a part of.

Anushla Kapoor's Gujarati look for mehendi

For the festive ceremony, Anshula wore a custom creation by designer Arpita Mehta, inspired by the centuries-old Patola weaving tradition of Gujarat. The richly embellished teal-blue lehenga featured intricate thread embroidery, signature mirror work and vibrant detailing.

The blouse stood out with delicate polka-dot-inspired patterns, embroidered borders and sparkling mirror embellishments. She paired it with a voluminous matching skirt, while the highlight of the look was a dramatic dupatta adorned with geometric Patola-inspired motifs, metallic accents and colourful touches of gold, pink, turquoise and silver.

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Sharing the sentiment behind her outfit, Anshula revealed that the look was designed as a tribute to her fiancé's roots and the family she is marrying into.

She wrote, "For my mehendi, I wanted my outfit to honour the family I was stepping into. This incredible teal blue lehenga by @arpitamehtaofficial is inspired by the rich legacy of Patola, while beautifully incorporating her signature mirror work, bringing together two crafts that are so deeply intertwined with Gujarat's textile heritage."

Anshula also shared this ensemble made the designer's very first Patola-inspired bridal lehenga.

To complement the jewel-toned outfit, Anshula accessorised with statement turquoise jewellery, layering chunky bead necklaces with a bold pendant. Matching earrings and rings completed the look, adding colour without overpowering the intricate embroidery.

Her beauty choices kept the spotlight on the lehenga. She opted for glowing skin, softly defined eyes, natural brows, flushed cheeks and a muted pink lip. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a half-up, half-down hairstyle, while face-framing strands softened the overall festive appearance.

While the bridal ensemble became one of the standout fashion moments from the celebrations, Anshula admitted that the biggest surprise of the day wasn't her outfit.

Revealing some details of the celebration, she wrote, "And while the outfit stole my heart, the day stole my breath! Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration—I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I'll hold onto forever."