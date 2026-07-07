Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar Wedding: What Bride And Groom Wore At Star-Studded Mumbai Event Including Janhvi, Khushi & Arjun Kapoor |

After days of heartwarming pre-wedding celebrations, Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar have officially tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Surrounded by their closest family members and friends, the couple exchanged vows in a celebration filled with love, traditions and elegant fashion.

For her big day, Anshula looked every bit the radiant bride in a regal peach and gold bridal lehenga. The heavily embroidered skirt featured intricate paisley motifs, delicate threadwork and rich zari detailing. She paired it with a structured blouse adorned with shimmering embellishments and a broad sweetheart neckline.

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Draped over her shoulders was a richly woven gold dupatta with striking multicoloured borders. Her jewellery was equally statement-worthy, featuring a layered emerald and diamond choker, matching earrings, an ornate maang tikka and stacked bridal bangles.

Rohan Thakkar perfectly complemented his bride in a sophisticated ivory sherwani richly embellished with sequins and intricate embroidery that created a luxurious textured finish. The groom paired the ensemble with matching churidar trousers and elevated the look with an oversized ivory safa featuring an elaborate jewelled brooch.

A coordinated stole draped over shoulder added a regal flair, while layered floral varmala and polished footwear completed his traditional attire.

The couple's wedding follows a week of emotional and joyful celebrations. During the mehendi ceremony, Anshula chose a unique teal-blue Patola-inspired lehenga by Arpita Mehta instead of conventional yellow or green, while Arjun Kapoor's emotional embrace with his sister became one of the most touching moments from the festivities.

The wedding comes after a series of memorable festivities, including a Mata Ki Chowki and a vibrant mehendi ceremony that saw the entire Kapoor family, including Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, come together for the celebrations.